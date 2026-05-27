Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire Launches Summer Offer With $250 Average Nightly Rate and Daily Breakfast Included

Offering a more nature-driven alternative to traditional Caribbean hotspots, the oceanfront resort invites travelers to experience Bonaire's protected marine parks, world-class shore diving, wildlife-filled landscapes, and laid-back island culture through a limited-time summer escape

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KRALENDIJK, Bonaire, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers begin securing summer vacations ahead of seasonal price increases, Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire, part of the Hilton Tapestry Collection, has introduced a limited-time summer offer featuring Studio accommodations at a capped average nightly rate of $250, including daily breakfast, for stays through September 15, 2026. The offer is available through the Hilton's dedicated booking link.

Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Set outside the hurricane belt in the southern Caribbean, Bonaire continues to emerge as one of the region's most compelling warm-weather destinations for travelers seeking a more authentic and less commercialized Caribbean experience. Long celebrated for its pristine marine life and protected landscapes, the island offers a blend of outdoor adventure, cultural depth, and a relaxed pace of life increasingly resonating with travelers looking to avoid overcrowded destinations.

This summer, Bonaire's cultural calendar will feature a variety of culinary and community-driven experiences including the inaugural Bonaire Food Truck Festival on June 6 at Isidel Beach Park, bringing together local food trucks, live music, and Caribbean flavors in an open-air setting. The island will also host Bonaire Culinary Week Spring Edition 2026 from May 21 through June 4, showcasing curated menus and signature dishes across more than 20 participating restaurants, alongside longstanding cultural events such as Nos Zjilea in Rincon and Taste of Bonaire in downtown Kralendijk, celebrating the island's local traditions, arts, live performances, and diverse cuisine.

Beyond its cultural offerings, Bonaire remains one of the Caribbean's leading destinations for outdoor adventure and conservation-focused travel. Home to the renowned Bonaire National Marine Park — one of the region's oldest protected marine reserves — the island offers more than 80 shore-accessible dive sites alongside world-class snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboarding, windsurfing, kiteboarding, hiking, cycling, and caving. Travelers can also participate in sustainability-driven experiences including reef restoration initiatives, sea turtle conservation programs, and tree planting efforts on Klein Bonaire.

Serving as an ideal home base for exploring the island, Delfins Beach Resort is set along an unspoiled stretch of coastline just minutes from many of Bonaire's top attractions. The 148-room oceanfront resort blends contemporary design with a laid-back rhythm, offering spacious apartment-style accommodations, two pools, a beach spa, private beach, and multiple dining outlets—including the acclaimed Brass Boer Bonaire, led by the team behind the three-Michelin-starred De Librije in the Netherlands and recently named Caribbean Restaurant of the Year 2026.

A standout feature of the resort is its on-site Delfins Diving center powered by Dive Friends Bonaire, offering guided dives, equipment rentals, certifications, and complimentary introductory pool dives for first-time divers. Guests can also take advantage of the resort's Stay & Drive offering featuring Suzuki Jimny vehicles, allowing travelers to independently explore Bonaire's beaches, national parks, and hidden coastal landscapes.

Bonaire is easily accessible through nonstop flights from Miami, New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Toronto, making the island an increasingly attractive option for North American travelers seeking a more relaxed Caribbean experience this summer.

For more information or to book the seasonal offer, visit Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire.

About Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire, part of the Hilton Tapestry Collection

Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire is a 148-room oceanfront resort located along the western coastline of Bonaire, blending contemporary Caribbean design with authentic island experiences. Designed as a gateway to Bonaire's world-renowned marine life, outdoor adventure, and laid-back culture, the resort offers spacious accommodations, a private beach, two swimming pools, wellness facilities, multiple dining concepts, and an on-site Delfins Diving center powered by Dive Friends Bonaire. Culinary offerings include the acclaimed Brass Boer Bonaire, led by the team behind the three-Michelin-starred De Librije in the Netherlands. Guests can also enjoy curated island experiences ranging from shore diving and snorkeling to vehicle rentals and guided excursions designed to showcase the natural beauty and spirit of Bonaire. For more information or to book accommodations, visit https://www.delfinsbeachresort.com/ or follow on Instagram at @DelfinsBeachResort.

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SOURCE Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire, Tapestry Collection by Hilton