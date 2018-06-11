Deli Brands of America Opens new Slicing and Logistics facility in Baltimore County

"We are excited to continue the growth of our company which my grandfather started in 1932," said Jeff Saval, President of Deli Brands of America. The new location will be utilized for deli meat slicing functions, as well as to handle all outbound freight and logistics for Deli Brands of America. This facility is in addition to their processing plant located in Baltimore, MD which produces a variety of deli products including corned beef, pastrami, roast beef, as well as the Honest to Goodness Natural Deli brand, made with all-natural ingredients. The company also markets beef, pork, veal and lamb products, as well as family recipes that feature items like corned beef hash, roasted pork loin and gourmet pot roast. DBA sells to distributors, chain restaurants, retail foodservice and industrial food users throughout the United States.

"After an extensive real estate search, it became apparent that 1705 Twin Springs Road met each important criteria for our growing needs, highlighted by its close proximity to our existing processing and distribution facilities," explained Jeff Saval. "As a producer of perishable products, it is critical to minimize travel times and create an efficient logistics center to transport product to our growing customer base throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as well as national accounts throughout the United States. The building location is also convenient to our existing employees and provides us access to a highly-skilled base to recruit new workers in the future."

A family owned business, established in 1932, Deli Brands of America based in Baltimore, Maryland, employs over 100 employees. For more information, please call Darlene Holmes 443-561-3225 or visit www.delibrandsofamerica.com.

