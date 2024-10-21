Deliberately.ai Set to Launch AI-Powered Legal Platform for Personal Law

Transforming Personal Law with Groundbreaking AI Solutions for Legal Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliberately.ai, the pioneering AI-powered legal platform for personal law professionals, is proud to announce its highly anticipated official launch. Set to go live for select customers on November 15, 2024, Deliberately.ai aims to revolutionize how attorneys manage and resolve cases by offering advanced AI capabilities that streamline legal workflows, reduce law firm expenses, and enhance client satisfaction.

With Deliberately.ai, time-consuming tasks such as client intake, document analysis, legal strategy development, and document preparation are automated, enabling attorneys to dedicate more time to strategic, high-value work. This results in increased productivity and improved case outcomes, all while boosting client satisfaction.

Key Features of Deliberately.ai:

AI-Powered Client Intake: AI agents efficiently gather case details and supporting documents from clients, streamlining the intake process.

Intelligent Document Management: AI models analyze client documents, identifying critical information and insights, enabling attorneys to make more informed decisions faster.

AI-Generated Case Summaries: The platform generates comprehensive case summaries by processing large amounts of information, providing attorneys with clear, actionable insights.

24/7 AI-Driven Client Support: Ensures timely responses to client inquiries with AI-powered support, improving communication and client satisfaction.

Automated Document Generation: Prepares legal documents with the click of a button, minimizing errors and accelerating case preparation.

Family Law Attorney David Korsunsky of San Francisco, shared, "This technology replaces a secretary, a paralegal, and probably an associate. It allows me to handle more cases with less stress." By leveraging Deliberately.ai, attorneys like Korsunsky can cut costs while increasing productivity and client satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to bring Deliberately.ai to the legal community," said Hans Guntren, Co-Founder of Deliberately.ai. "Our platform is built to alleviate the administrative burden on attorneys, allowing them to focus on achieving the best possible outcomes for their clients."

Flexible Plans to Suit Law Firms of Any Size

Deliberately.ai offers flexible pricing plans designed to meet the needs of law firms of any size. Firms can begin with the Basic plan, offered at no cost, upgrade to the Pro plan, or customize an Enterprise plan tailored to the specific requirements of their firm.

