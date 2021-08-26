Delic Announces Medical Advisory Board, Demonstrates Psychedelic Wellness Company's Commitment to Science

Board Includes Diverse Medical Professionals: Neuroscientist, Anesthesiologist, Addiction Psychiatrist, Interventional Pain Physician and Others to Serve as Thought Leaders and Advisors for Delic Subsidiaries

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), the leading psychedelic wellness platform today announced the formation of a Medical Advisory Board. The diverse advisory board consists of MDs, PhDs and others who specialize in psychedelic wellness and addition. The Board will advise Delic and its subsidiaries, including Ketamine Infusion Centers, Delic Labs and others, as they develop safety protocols and best practices pertaining to legal psychedelic wellness treatments today and those legalized in the future. The Board will further serve as a resource for media, other medical associates and general audiences interested in the science behind psychedelic wellness and treatments.

"Science and medicine are the basis of Delic's approach to psychedelic wellness and our experienced and diverse Medical Advisory Board will help ensure our commitment to safety, quality and efficacy of treatments," said Delic CEO Matt Stang. "This impressive group represents well-known leaders in the psychedelic and addiction fields and will help usher in a greater understanding of the science and data behind what we expect to be the most effective treatments for many mental health conditions ever available."

Delic's initial Medical Advisory Board members include:

Matthew Cook , MD: Dr. Cook is President and Founder of BioReset™️ Medical and Medical Advisor of BioReset Network. He is a board-certified anesthesiologist with over 20 years of experience in practicing medicine, focusing the last 14 years on functional and regenerative medicine. He graduated from the University of Washington School of Medicine and completed his residency in anesthesiology at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), and has completed a fellowship in functional medicine. His practice, BioReset Medical, provides treatments for conditions ranging from pain and complex illness to anti-aging and wellness. He treats some of the most challenging to diagnose and difficult to live with ailments that people suffer from today, including Lyme disease, chronic pain, PTSD, and mycotoxin illness.

Delic is focused on bringing psychedelic wellness to the mainstream. The company does this through an umbrella of related owned and operated businesses to support scaling the impact and reach of treatment, including 1) trusted media platforms and in-person events to market the services directly to patients and consumers and gain data, 2) a licensed lab to develop IP, R&D and innovative high quality and safe product lines and 3) the largest and most accessible network of physical clinics to administer effective treatments.

About Delic Corp, Inc.

Delic is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including trusted media and e-commerce platforms like Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio, Delic Labs, the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Meet Delic the premiere psychedelic wellness event, and Ketamine Infusion Centers one of the largest ketamine clinics in the country. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

