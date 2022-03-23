Delic Corp to Share Details of New Revenue Lines, Improved Outlook at Three Spring 2022 Investor Conferences

Matt Stang, Co-founder and CEO of Delic Corp, will outline the Company's strategic outlook for the remainder of the year at the Scottsdale Capital Event on April 22-24, Planet MicroCap Showcase on May 4, H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference on May 23-26

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, today unveiled details regarding Matt Stang, Co-founder and CEO of Delic, and his participation at the following events: Scottsdale Capital Event, Planet MicroCap Showcase and H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference.

Scottsdale Capital Event

April 22-24, 2022

Hosted by Capital Event Management in Arizona , the 8th Annual Scottsdale Capital

Event will connect growing companies with premier financiers through scheduled

Meetings and networking opportunities. During this event, Stang will participate in

one-on-one meetings that examine the Company's strategic outlook for the

remainder of the year. To learn more about the Scottsdale Capital Event, visit

https://cem.ca/conference/scottsdale-capital-event-2022/ .

May 4, 2022

At the premier in-person event in MicroCap Finance, Stang will give a presentation

focused on Delic's business expectations and growth opportunities for the second half of

the year. The three-day event will also feature one-on-one meetings and educational

panels. For more information about the Planet Microcap Showcase and complimentary

registration, please visit https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

May 23-26, 2022

Located in the vibrant city of Miami, Florida , the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life

Sciences Conference is a four-day event complete with fireside discussions, meetings

with H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life. Stang will not only present on the Company's

expansion strategy and industry outlook, but he will also participate in one-on-one

meetings. For those unable to attend this year's conference, his presentation will be

available beginning June 10 at 7 a.m. EST . To register for this year's conference, please

visit https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/ .

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ‎has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility ‎for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities ‎in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered ‎under the United States ‎Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state ‎securities laws and may not be offered or ‎sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. ‎Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an ‎exemption from such registration is available.‎

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable ‎Canadian securities ‎legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking ‎statements" within the meaning of ‎the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities ‎Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements are not ‎representative of historical facts or information or current ‎condition, but instead represent only the ‎Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of ‎which, by their nature, are ‎inherently uncertain and outside of Delic's control. Generally, such forward-looking ‎information or ‎forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎"plans", ‎‎"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", ‎‎‎"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may ‎contain ‎statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be ‎taken", "will continue", ‎‎"will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-‎looking statements contained herein ‎may include, but are not limited to: information regarding the timing or terms upon which the Transaction will be completed; potential benefits of the Transaction; anticipated continued growth in the health and wellness sector (and, in particular, related to psychedelics); the ability of Delic to successfully achieve business ‎objectives, ‎and expectations ‎for other economic, ‎business, and/or competitive factors.‎

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Delic is alerting the reader that ‎such ‎information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors ‎that may cause ‎the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Delic to be ‎materially different from those ‎expressed or implied by such information and statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to the Transaction not closing as planned or at all or on terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of the Transaction; direct and indirect material adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; inability to obtain future financing on suitable terms; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; risks inherent in the psychedelic treatment sector; changes in applicable laws and regulations; and failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations.

In addition, in ‎connection with the forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this press ‎release, Delic has made certain ‎assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: assumptions as to the time required to negotiate a definite agreement and complete matters related to the Transaction; the ability to consummate the Transaction; ‎the ability of the parties to ‎obtain, in a timely manner, the requisite regulatory, corporate and other third party approvals and the satisfaction of ‎other conditions to the ‎consummation of the Transaction on the proposed terms; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on ‎relationships, ‎including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; ‎changes in general economic, ‎business and political conditions, including changes in the financial ‎markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance ‎with extensive government regulation; and the diversion ‎of management time on the Transaction.‎

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions ‎underlying the ‎forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary ‎materially from those described ‎herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected.‎

Although Delic believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations ‎contained ‎in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not ‎be placed on such ‎information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such ‎forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated ‎in such information and statements. The forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this ‎press release are made as of the date of ‎this press release, and Delic does not undertake to update any ‎forward-looking information ‎and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in ‎accordance with ‎applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and ‎statements ‎attributable to Delic or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this ‎‎notice.‎

