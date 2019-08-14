Delicato Family Wines Introduces Marquis Red into Noble Vines Collection of Wines

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delicato Family Wines has added Noble Vines Marquis Red to Noble Vines Collection and it is now available nationwide.

"Noble Vines Collection continues to evolve to meet consumer demand, allowing us to create a diverse portfolio of wines that can be enjoyed year-round. Red blends are in the top three preferred varietals in table wine, accounting for 13% of the total table wine market1," said Jon Guggino, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Delicato Family Wines. "Marquis Red follows on the success of the Noble Vines portfolio, which continues to grow market share."

Marquis Red falls into the hot spot of wines in the $11-15 segment, the second fastest growing category in table wine, growing at +6.5%, with red blends being the fastest growing top varietal in this price segment as well2. It is available at a suggested retail price of $14.99.

Marquis Red is a full-bodied red featuring aromas of dark cherry, baking spice and vanilla with smooth tannins and a lingering finish. Grown in the warm inland valleys of California, generous heat during the peak summer months allowed for full ripening, while a cool blanket of fog slipped through the vineyards every evening to keep temperatures cool, producing a lush and well-balanced wine.

Noble Vines Collection was borne from noble vine stocks originating from renowned vineyards in Bordeaux, Burgundy and Alsace and cultivated in California to craft wines of substance and character. Vine selections are matched to family-owned estates in Monterey and Lodi, California and sustainably farmed. The portfolio includes: 337 Cabernet Sauvignon, 181 Merlot, 515 Rosé, 446 Chardonnay, 152 Pinot Grigio and 242 Sauvignon Blanc.

ABOUT DELICATO FAMILY WINES

Delicato Family Wines is a fourth-generation family-owned company founded in 1924 and has grown to be one of the fastest growing top-ten wine companies. Delicato's diversified portfolio of leading popular, imports, and agency brands include Bota Box, Noble Vines, Gnarly Head, Z. Alexander Brown, Black Stallion, 1924, Three Finger Jack, Toad Hollow, Mercer Family Wines, Santa Rita 120 (Chile) and Schmitt Söhne Family Wines (Germany). Transcendent Wines, Delicato's Fine Wine Sales & Marketing portfolio, includes such luxury brands as Black Stallion Limited Release, Diora, Dobbes Family Estate Wines, Wine by Joe, and Coeur Clémentine, in addition to imported luxury estate wines such as Schloss Vollrads, Franz Keller, and Bischöfliche Weingüter (Germany), Casa Real and Triple C (Chile), and Torbreck Vintners (Australia).

