Delicious and Sustainable Animal-Free Dairy Ice Cream Reduces Climate Impact: Brave Robot Releases Extensive Sustainability Report

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Robot , the animal-free dairy ice cream brand launched by The Urgent Company , released research findings today that showed a substantial reduction in consumption of natural resources when compared with ice cream made through conventional dairy production. If Brave Robot replaced just 50% of dairy ice cream consumed annually in the US, it would equate to taking 927,174 cars off the road in carbon emissions savings.

Brave Robot

Brave Robot conducted a comprehensive ISO-compliant, third-party-validated Life Cycle Assessment from WSP Global, Inc. that evaluated the environmental impact of its vanilla ice cream throughout the supply chain. Compared to ice cream made through conventional dairy production methods, Brave Robot, made with animal-free whey protein from Perfect Day, reduces:

Greenhouse gas emissions by 72%

Non-renewable energy use by 60%

Blue water consumption by 23%

If just 1,000 consumers purchased Brave Robot instead of traditional dairy ice cream for one year, collectively, they would save the equivalent of:

Greenhouse gas emissions from 2,100 miles driven

The energy needed to power 21 U.S. households for one day

The recommended daily drinking water intake for 26,240 people

"It's incredibly rewarding to quantify our impact potential as we continue to create delicious foods that don't compromise on consumer experience and are also kinder to the planet than their traditional counterparts," said Paul Kollesoff, founder and general manager at The Urgent Company. "Our impact and business goals are inextricably linked, and this study quantifies for us what the success of Brave Robot means for the future of our planet."

Brave Robot ($5.99/pint) is available nationwide in more than 5,000 retail locations, including Kroger, Shaw's, and Stop & Shop, and at BraveRobot.co.

ABOUT BRAVE ROBOT

Brave Robot is the premier brand from The Urgent Company, a new type of CPG company with a singular focus on discovering new applications for science and technology that make better, more sustainable products, starting with food. Unlike plant-based alternatives that don't taste like dairy, Brave Robot is evolving the way ice cream is made to be both sustainable and delicious. Made with animal-free whey protein from Perfect Day, Brave Robot isn't like dairy. It is dairy, just without the cow - meaning it's also lactose-free and vegan-friendly. Visit BraveRobot.Co to learn more.

