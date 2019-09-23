Delicious Fall Flavored Skin Care: Indulge At-Home With Eminence Organics

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall season brings some of our favorite things. The best in prime-time television, Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes and cozy sweaters. It's also a great time to pamper dehydrated skin to heal from months of summer sun. In keeping with the season, natural and organic professional skin care brand Eminence Organic Skin Care has created formulas incorporating the best fall flavors into nourishing skin care. Indulge in an at-home pampering experience with cranberry, pomegranate, pumpkin and pear.

Pumpkin Patch

The Eminence Organics Yam & Pumpkin Enzyme Peel 5% ($46) is a bi-weekly facial treatment that features a puree of yam and pumpkin—both rich in enzymes, beta-carotene and amino acids—to accelerate exfoliation and brighten skin. Botanical hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates to smooth and plump skin, helping to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Restore your skin's natural moisture balance with Eminence Organics' Pumpkin Latte Hydration Masque ($52). Vitamin E and Omega 9 nutrients combine in this dreamy puree of fresh pumpkin to fight the appearance of aging and environmental stress on your skin.

Perfect Pear

A gentle exfoliating masque, the Eminence Organics' Pear & Poppy Seed Microderm Polisher ($46) buffs skin to perfection. Pear and apple pulp infuse your skin with bioflavonoids and antioxidants, leaving behind a rosy, fresh complexion.

Cranberry Crazed

Featuring vitamin C and antioxidant-rich cranberry and pomegranate, the Eminence Organics' Cranberry Pomegranate Sugar Scrub ($48) helps to deeply nourish and hydrate, leaving skin feeling refreshed and renewed.

All fall favorites by Eminence Organic Skin Care are available at BuyNaturalSkincare.com.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care

Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability, and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold. Visit www.eminenceorganics.com and https://www.bcorporation.net/community/eminence-organic-skin-care-inc for more information. Instagram: @EminenceOrganics ; Twitter: @EminenceOrganic ; Facebook: @EminenceOrganicSkinCare

