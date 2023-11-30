Delicious Holiday Dump Cake with Even More Festive Flavor

News provided by

Tony Chachere's

30 Nov, 2023, 17:05 ET

OPELOUSAS, La., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dump, bake and feast! This Cranberry Apple Dump Cake by @flychefaldenb is sure to impress your guests thanks to the flavors of Tony Chachere's. Like cobbler but with a cake-like topping, this perfect holiday dessert is even more delicious with the sweetness and spice of Tony's.

CRANBERRY APPLE DUMP CAKE
INGREDIENTS

Continue Reading
Dump, bake and feast! This Cranberry Apple Dump Cake by @flychefaldenb is sure to impress your guests thanks to the flavors of Tony Chachere’s. Like cobbler but with a cake-like topping, this perfect holiday dessert is even more delicious with the sweetness and spice of Tony’s.
Dump, bake and feast! This Cranberry Apple Dump Cake by @flychefaldenb is sure to impress your guests thanks to the flavors of Tony Chachere’s. Like cobbler but with a cake-like topping, this perfect holiday dessert is even more delicious with the sweetness and spice of Tony’s.

12 Ounces Cranberries, Fresh and Rinsed
1 Granny Smith Apple, Peeled, Cored and Chopped
1 Cup Tony's Praline Honey Ham Marinade
¼ Cup Brown Sugar
¼ Cup Orange Juice
Sugar, to Taste
4 Ounces Crushed Pecans (Optional)
1 Box Spiced Cake Mix
12 Tablespoons Butter, Frozen and Divided

PREPARATION
Prep Time:       15 Minutes
Cook Time:      45 Minutes
Serves:             8-10

  1. In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add Tony's Praline Honey Ham Marinade, brown sugar and orange juice. Bring to a boil and then add in the cranberries and apples.
  2. Bring it back to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Let it simmer for 10 minutes or until the cranberries begin to burst.
  3. Add in the sugar to taste.
  4. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  5. Pour the mixture into a 9x13 baking dish and top with pecans, if desired, and then an even layer of cake mix.
  6. Place the butter pieces on top in rows.
  7. Bake in the oven for 45-60 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
  8. Remove from the oven and serve with whipped cream or ice cream and enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's®
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

tonychachere.com
#PassAGoodTime
@tonychacheres

SOURCE Tony Chachere's

Also from this source

Thanksgiving Turkey Seasoned Inside and Out

Thanksgiving Turkey Seasoned Inside and Out

Seasoned inside and out, the flavors of Thanksgiving come alive with Tony Chachere's! With Tony's injectable marinades on the inside and its...
'Tis the Season for Comfort Food, with a Creole Twist

'Tis the Season for Comfort Food, with a Creole Twist

s the leaves change, cool breezes chill the air and the pumpkin spice brews, it's time for families to gather around the dinner tables for their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.