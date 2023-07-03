delicious living magazine Announces Winners of the 2023 Best Bite Awards!

Honey Stinger Secures the Gold in Both Retailer and Consumer Choice Awards

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- delicious living magazine, a trusted health and wellness resource for over 30 years, announces the winners of its annual Best Bite Awards.

Honey Stinger Oat + Honey Bar secured Gold in the delicious living 2023 Best Bites Awards under the Consumer Choice Awards and Retailer Choice Awards categories. The competition was formidable, with some of the most respected and innovative brands in the running.

Renowned for its simple system designed to meet the nutritional requirements at different stages of exercise – Prepare, Perform, and Recover, Honey Stinger has become a favorite amongst professional and collegiate athletic teams and fitness enthusiasts alike. The award-winning Honey Stinger Oat + Honey Bar falls under the "Prepare" category, offering a delicious pre-workout blend of carbs, fat, and protein.

Available in two flavors, Original and Chocolate Chocolate Chip, the Oat + Honey Bar is crafted with a core of freshly ground peanuts, oats, and honey, enveloped in caramel and coated with toasted oats and quinoa crisps. Each gluten-free, non-GMO bar is specifically formulated to help active people prepare for a workout, offering a balanced blend of 23 grams of carbohydrates, 9 grams of fat, and 6 grams of protein, all in a 190-calorie package.

"Winning both the Consumer Choice and Retailer Choice Awards is a testament to our commitment to creating great-tasting, easy solutions to meet the varying nutritional needs of active individuals," said Wendy Mayo, CMO of Honey Stinger. "We are overjoyed with this recognition and appreciate the acknowledgment from consumers and delicious living magazine."

The 2023 Best Bites Awards, more extensive than ever, included two distinct types of awards: Retailer Choice Awards (voted on by natural health retailers) and Consumer Choice Awards (voted on by natural health shoppers).

To learn more about these winners, visit deliciousliving.com or pick up the July 2023 issue of delicious living at your local natural health retailer.

For more information about 2023 Best Bites Awards and the nutritious Oat + Honey Bar, including sizes and prices, and to find out where to buy them, visit www.honeystinger.com.

About delicious living
delicious living is a leading consumer-facing magazine and health information provider for the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. The print edition is distributed 12 times annually and available at natural health retailers nationwide.

About Honey Stinger
Based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Honey Stinger creates nutritious and great tasting honey-based foods including waffles, energy chews, protein bars, and gels. They are a favorite amongst professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts and those looking for a healthy, natural snack.

For more information on Honey Stinger, visit www.honeystinger.com
