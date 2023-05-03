Delicious Ways to Enjoy Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods
SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home chefs are getting creative with the new Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Crunchy Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods. Besides being made with 100% dehydrated tomatoes, free from preservatives and artificial flavors, these healthy snacks are Gluten-Free, non-GMO, Nut-Free, Farm Fresh, Allergen-Free, Keto and Vegan-Friendly. Not to mention, they're low in calories and high in antioxidants and fiber. Turns out they're also a versatile and delicious ingredient in a variety of recipes including.
- Tomato Chip Nachos: Layer Tomato Chips with black beans, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and shredded cheese. Bake until cheese is melted and bubbly. Serve with salsa and guacamole.
- Tomato Chip Crusted Chicken Tenders: Crush Tomato Chips in a food processor and use them as a coating for chicken tenders. Bake until crispy and golden brown.
- Tomato Chip Bruschetta: Top Tomato Chips with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
- Tomato Chip Salad: Crush Tomato Chips and sprinkle them on top of your favorite salad for added crunch and flavor.
- Tomato Chip Tacos: Use Tomato Chips as a crunchy topping for tacos. Simply crush the chips and sprinkle them on top of your favorite taco filling, such as black beans, avocado, and salsa.
- Tomato Chip Dip: Crush Tomato Chips and mix them with cream cheese, Greek yogurt, and diced tomatoes for a delicious and healthy dip that is perfect for parties or snacking.
- Tomato Chip Crusted Fish: Crush Tomato Chips in a food processor and use them as a coating for fish fillets. Bake in the oven until crispy and golden brown.
- Tomato Chip Bruschetta Chicken: Top grilled chicken breasts with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, and crushed Tomato Chips for a flavorful and healthy dinner option.
- Tomato Chip Pizza: Top a pre-made pizza crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes and black olives, chopped fresh basil and crushed Tomato Chips.
- Tomato Chip Avocado Toast: Top your toast with sliced avocado, sprinkled with olive oil, salt, pepper and Tomato Chips.
Just Pure Foods Tomato Chips come in three flavors: Spicy Jalapeño Tomato Chips, Cheesy Tomato Chips, and Barbecue Tomato Chips, available on Amazon in an 8-pack for $19.99 and in California at Ralphs Supermarkets and Bristol Farms. Buy some and enjoy!
