Delicious Ways to Enjoy Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home chefs are getting creative with the new Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Crunchy Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods. Besides being made with 100% dehydrated tomatoes, free from preservatives and artificial flavors, these healthy snacks are Gluten-Free, non-GMO, Nut-Free, Farm Fresh, Allergen-Free, Keto and Vegan-Friendly. Not to mention, they're low in calories and high in antioxidants and fiber. Turns out they're also a versatile and delicious ingredient in a variety of recipes including.

There are various ways to incorporate Just Pure Foods Tomato Chips into your cooking. Use some in your favorite recipe and enjoy! Just Pure Foods Tomato Chips come in three flavors: Spicy Jalapeño Tomato Chips, Cheesy Tomato Chips, and Barbecue Tomato Chips, available on Amazon in an 8-pack for $19.99 and in California at Ralphs Supermarkets and Bristol Farms. Buy some and enjoy!

Tomato Chip Nachos: Layer Tomato Chips with black beans, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and shredded cheese. Bake until cheese is melted and bubbly. Serve with salsa and guacamole. Tomato Chip Crusted Chicken Tenders: Crush Tomato Chips in a food processor and use them as a coating for chicken tenders. Bake until crispy and golden brown. Tomato Chip Bruschetta : Top Tomato Chips with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Tomato Chip Salad: Crush Tomato Chips and sprinkle them on top of your favorite salad for added crunch and flavor. Tomato Chip Tacos: Use Tomato Chips as a crunchy topping for tacos. Simply crush the chips and sprinkle them on top of your favorite taco filling, such as black beans, avocado, and salsa. Tomato Chip Dip: Crush Tomato Chips and mix them with cream cheese, Greek yogurt, and diced tomatoes for a delicious and healthy dip that is perfect for parties or snacking. Tomato Chip Crusted Fish: Crush Tomato Chips in a food processor and use them as a coating for fish fillets. Bake in the oven until crispy and golden brown. Tomato Chip Bruschetta Chicken: Top grilled chicken breasts with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, and crushed Tomato Chips for a flavorful and healthy dinner option. Tomato Chip Pizza : Top a pre-made pizza crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes and black olives, chopped fresh basil and crushed Tomato Chips. Tomato Chip Avocado Toast: Top your toast with sliced avocado, sprinkled with olive oil, salt, pepper and Tomato Chips.

