Delic's Acquisition Target, Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd., Announces Hire of New Lead Chemist, Dr. Eric Janusson

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), a psychedelic wellness-focused company, is pleased to announce that its acquisition target, Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd. ("CBDV"), a licensed cannabis and psilocybin research laboratory specializing in chemical analytics, extraction optimization, and process design, has hired Dr. Eric Janusson as Lead Chemist.

Dr. Eric Janusson is an analytical organometallic chemist specializing in real-time methods for the quantification and characterization of sensitive chemical intermediates. A long-time resident of Vancouver Island, Dr. Janusson received his Ph.D. in analytical chemistry at the University of Victoria in 2017 under the direction of Professor Scott McIndoe. After completing his studies, Dr. Janusson held a postdoctoral scholar position with the Cronin Group at the University of Glasgow where he developed an interest in machine learning, statistical modelling, self-assembly of inorganic nanoparticles, automated synthesis and robotics, as well as ion mobility mass spectrometry. Dr. Janusson was a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Glasgow, Scotland from 2017 to 2019 in the Cronin Group. After completing his contract with the Cronin Group, he continued on as an associate member until March 2021. Dr. Janusson joined CBDV in 2021 to spearhead the analytical chemistry efforts of the company and further develop high-quality analytical methods for cannabis and psilocybin research.

As Lead Chemist, Dr. Janusson's function and main duties within the company include:

Lead analytical chemistry efforts

Lead method development for cannabis and mushroom testing

Provide input on scientific leadership and strategic direction for the company

Build alliances and partnerships with other scientific experts/organizations

Dr. Markus Roggen, Director of Delic Corp & Founder of CBDV commented, "We are excited to have Eric join us. He brings a lot of expertise in analytical chemistry and new perspectives to the team. Eric is instrumental to combine our analytical platforms with our machine learning capabilities."

Financing

DELIC and CBDV, would also like to announce a private placement of a minimum of 3,333,333 subscription receipts of CBDV ("the Subscription Receipts") on a non- brokered basis ("the Offering"), at a size to be determined in the context of the market.

Each Subscription Receipt will, following the completion of the Company's transaction to acquire CBDV, entitle the holder to receive, without payment of additional consideration or taking of further action, one unit of the Company (each, a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units"), at a price CAD$0.30, with each Unit being comprised of one common share (a "CBDV Common Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant of the Company ("CBDV Warrant"). Each CBDV Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one‎ CBDV Common Share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.40 per CBDV Warrant for a period of twenty-four (24) months.

About CBDV

Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures (CBDV), based at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, BC, is a licensed cannabis and psilocybin research laboratory focused on extraction optimization, analytical testing, and process development. Founded by award-winning chemists, Dr. Markus Roggen and UBC Professor Glenn Sammis, CBDV uses precision chemical analytics and metabolomics identification to advance the cannabis and psilocybin industries.

For media and service inquiries, please contact [email protected]. Learn more at www.cbdvl.com and follow us on LinkedIn: Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures and Instagram: @complexbiotech.

About DELIC



DELIC Always Expanding. In All Ways.

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing interest in psychedelic wellness backed by science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic culture, psychedelic clinics, and more. ‎DELIC's offerings include, Ketamine Infusion Center (under binding acquisition agreement), a limited liability corporation formed under the laws of Arizona and runs two ketamine clinics in Arizona and California, "Reality Sandwich", a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture, "Meet Delic", the first ever psychedelic wellness summit, and "The Delic", an e-commerce lifestyle brand. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ‎has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility ‎for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable ‎Canadian securities ‎legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking ‎statements" within the meaning of ‎the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities ‎Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements are not ‎representative of historical facts or information or current ‎condition, but instead represent only the ‎Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of ‎which, by their nature, are ‎inherently uncertain and outside of DELIC's control. Generally, such forward-looking ‎information or ‎forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎"plans", ‎‎"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", ‎‎‎"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may ‎contain ‎statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be ‎taken", "will continue", ‎‎"will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-‎looking statements contained herein ‎may include, but are not limited to, closing of the transaction with CBDV, the private placement and conversion of subscription receipts, the growth and business of CBDV, potential earn out payments, anticipated continued growth in the health and wellness sector (and, in particular, related to psychedelics), the continued emergence of psychedelics from stigmas, the ability of the Company to maintain sensible messaging, the ability of the Company to avoid dogmatic practices and binary rhetoric‎, the ability of DELIC to successfully achieve business ‎objectives, ‎and expectations ‎for other economic, ‎business, and/or competitive factors.‎

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, DELIC is alerting the reader that ‎such ‎information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors ‎that may cause ‎the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of DELIC to be ‎materially different from those ‎expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in ‎connection with the forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this press ‎release, DELIC has made certain ‎assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual ‎results to differ materially from those projected in the ‎forward-looking information and statements are the ‎following:‎ the ability to consummate the Transaction; the ability to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Transaction on the proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the acquisition on ‎relationships, ‎including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; ‎changes in general economic, ‎business and political conditions, including changes in the financial ‎markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance ‎with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Transaction.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions ‎underlying the ‎forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary ‎materially from those described ‎herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected.‎

Although DELIC believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations ‎contained ‎in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not ‎be placed on such ‎information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such ‎forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated ‎in such information and statements. The forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this ‎press release are made as of the date of ‎this press release, and DELIC does not undertake to update any ‎forward-looking information ‎and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in ‎accordance with ‎applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and ‎statements ‎attributable to DELIC or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this ‎‎notice.‎

SOURCE Delic Holdings Inc.