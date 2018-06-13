Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, is coming to StackedNutrition.com

Delictase® Oral Drops prevent excessive crying and discomfort for babies suffering from colic, a common issue most likely caused by gastrointestinal discomfort, including intestinal cramping. Colic affects up to 40 percent of children, typically occurring when a child is between six weeks and six months old, rarely lasting more than a year.

"Delictase® Oral Drops is the best remedy for colic you will find on the market," Neosante CEO, João Santos, said. "It is different from our capsules filled with powder. The ingredients play off colic being transient lactose intolerance, rather than permanent lactose intolerance.

"Delictase® provides just enough lactase to treat colic. It helps babies who may have hypolactasia, but is not intended for severe lactose intolerance. Lactase is used to digest lactose, preventing fermentation in the body that leads to tummy pains. Lactose also makes the baby's gut more acidic, which causes diarrhea and particularly foul diapers."

Delictase® Oral Drops come in a 15-milliliter solution, prepackaged in a dropper, and should be added to breast milk or baby formula. Neosante is a well-known company overseas, having sold more than two million vials of Delictase® Oral Drops in 2017 alone, predominately to health-conscious parents coping with baby colic.

Neosante Health Solutions is a privately owned Portuguese pharmaceutical company established in 2007 that produces food supplements, medical devices and cosmetics. Neosante currently distributes products to 20 countries on three continents, and is bringing its Delictase® Oral Drops to parents in the U.S. via multiple online retailers.

Health issues, including lactose intolerance, food allergies, intestinal microflora disorders, incorrect feeding techniques and psychosocial factors may be large factors causing colic. Transient lactose intolerance is not an indication of permanent lactose intolerance.

For more information on Delictase® Oral Drops, visit www.delictase.com. For more information on Neosante Health Solutions, visit www.neosante-hs.com.

