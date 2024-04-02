DELIGHT RESTAURANT GROUP ACQUIRES 65 WENDY'S RESTAURANTS FROM PRIMARY AIM, LLC

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delight Restaurant Group announced today the acquisition of 65 Wendy's® restaurants across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia from Primary Aim, LLC. This acquisition makes Delight Restaurant Group one of the largest franchisees within the Wendy's System.

Delight Restaurant Group is a high performing and growth-oriented restaurant franchise organization founded by Managing Partners Andrew and Richard Krumholz in 2016. With this acquisition, Delight Restaurant Group will own and operate 226 restaurants, generating $500 million in sales, and employing 7,000 people in eight states. Delight Restaurant Group plans to continue expanding through acquisitions and new unit development.

Richard Krumholz, Managing Partner of Delight Restaurant Group said, "We are thrilled to welcome and acquire this high-quality team and portfolio of Wendy's restaurants to Delight. We have had a tremendous amount of respect for the Thompson brothers since joining the Wendy's System seven years ago."

Andrew Krumholz, Managing Partner of Delight Restaurant Group said, "The Thompsons have built an excellent reputation and business and we are excited to continue to build on their strong legacy and performance."

Delight Restaurant Group is a high performing and growth-oriented franchisee of The Wendy's Company and Taco Bell.

