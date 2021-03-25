Delight Restaurant Group Announces Acquisition Of 54 Wendy's Restaurants From NPC International

RALEIGH, N.C., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delight Restaurant Group announced today the acquisition of 54 Wendy's® restaurants in the Raleigh metropolitan area. As part of the transaction, Delight Restaurant Group plans to build several new restaurants in the area and remodel certain acquired restaurants in Wendy's new Image Activation format.

The 54 restaurants produce $85+ million in gross annual revenue and have over 1,500 employees. The acquisition was completed with a subsidiary of NPC International, Inc.

Delight Restaurant Group is a high performing and growth-oriented restaurant franchisee founded by Managing Partners Andrew and Richard Krumholz in 2016. Delight Restaurant Group is one of the Restaurant Finance Monitor's Top 200 Largest Franchisees in the United States with total revenue of $185+ million and 111 restaurants across Wendy's and Taco Bell. The company plans to continue expanding through acquisitions and new unit development.

Andrew and Richard Krumholz, Managing Partners of Delight Restaurant Group: "We are excited to grow our Wendy's business with this highly coveted portfolio. This is a great outcome from a large and complex bankruptcy with multiple parties involved."

About Delight Restaurant Group

Delight Restaurant Group is a high performing and growth-oriented franchisee of Wendy's and Taco Bell restaurants with a total of 111 locations and $185+ million in gross annual revenue. The company was founded in 2016 by Managing Partners Andrew and Richard Krumholz.

About NPC International

NPC International, Inc. is the largest franchisee of any restaurant concept in the U.S., based on unit count, and the fifth largest restaurant unit operator, based on unit count, in the U.S. The Company which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas has a shared services center located in Pittsburg, Kansas, has more than 30,000 full and part time employees at both Pizza Hut and Wendy's, and operates in 30 states and District of Columbia.

