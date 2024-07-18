Delight With New Menu Items At Ruby's Diner At All California Locations

Savor Ruby's Classics for Breakfast, Burgers, Fries, and Shakes

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby's Diner, with several locations in southern California, offers the highest-quality burgers, fries, and shakes and a new convenient ordering app. As part of the new app launch, Ruby's Diner will also offer its valued customers a chance to win a Summer Camp Out grand prize.

Ruby’s Diner

"Ruby's Diner has always been known for quality food and now we are pleased to introduce some new and enhanced menu items, tasty ingredients with new flavors and choices," said Kimberly Myers, Head of Marketing. "We have partnered with some of the best and most beloved foods that add to a memorable dining experience."

Hot dog lovers can relish in the all-new Nathan's Famous ¼ LB Hot Dogs, including Boardwalk (Simple and Delicious), Street Dog (Smoked Bacon, Pico de Gallo, Garlic Aioli.), and Chili Cheese Dog (Homemade Chili, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Onion).

Summertime is ideal for enjoying the classics: hand-battered Chicken Tenders (shareable, chicken tender salad, chicken tender basket), hand-battered Fish and Chips, and the new Grown-Up Grilled Cheese (Cheddar and Muenster cheese on grilled Parmesan sourdough).

What about a classic burger? There is a Guacamole Burger, topped with a generous portion of our housemade guacamole, two slices of Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and Ruby's Burger Sauce. The Patty Melt is served on crunchy, grilled rye bread with two slices of melted American cheese and grilled onions. The Hickory Burger features two slices of melted Cheddar cheese, thick-cut bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, Ruby's Burger Sauce, and crispy onion rings, topped off with zesty barbecue sauce.

Add a side of French fries, sweet potato fries, and onion rings, served in a basket with homemade ranch, and it's perfect for sharing. Go deluxe with Chili Cheese Fries smothered in homemade chili and cheese.

Indulge in the all-new camp-themed "S'mores Shake," handmade with real vanilla soft-serve ice cream, Hershey's chocolate syrup, marshmallows, and graham cracker crumbs. Other decadent delights include Oreo Cookies & Cream Shake or Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Shake and thick vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry shakes.

The convenient app offers options such as purchasing gift cards, and earning points with each order unlocking rewards for cash off signature items by signing up online on My Ruby's Rewards™. Download the App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/my-rubys-rewards/id1536864821 and Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.olo.rubysdiner&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1.

Follow RubysDiner on Facebook, Instagram, and X @rubysdiner to stay updated with the latest offerings, or visit rubys.com.

