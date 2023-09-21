Delinea Appoints David Koenig as Chief Information Officer

News provided by

Delinea

21 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that David Koenig has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Koenig assumes leadership of Delinea's IT strategy and operations, including the company's infrastructure, business applications, and helpdesk teams. He will also play a pivotal role in driving Delinea's digital innovation initiatives and ensuring corporate information security.

Koenig has more than 25 years of experience in the global technology space, helping Fortune 500 companies improve their organizations' business agility through strategic architecture, data-driven management and governance, and robust engineering.

"I am excited to join Delinea as the company continues to scale operations to meet growing demands for privileged access controls," said Koenig. "I look forward to collaborating with the team here to improve processes, enhance the overall customer experience, drive innovation, and ensure security remains at the forefront of our operations." 

Prior to joining Delinea, Koenig served as CIO at Sprinklr, provider of a unified customer experience management platform. In the past, he has also held CIO positions at companies such as athenahealth, Citi, and Liberty Mutual. His IT expertise spans across industries ranging from asset management and insurance to risk management and retail operations.

"David has hands-on expertise working with some of the largest household brands and joins Delinea with a track record of building, managing, and enhancing robust IT infrastructures and programs," said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. "As a company, we are committed to providing the most seamless and secure digital experience for our customers, partners, and employees. Under David's leadership, we're excited to continue executing this mission."

For more information about Delinea, visit https://delinea.com.  

About Delinea 
Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2023. Delinea is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. 

Contacts:  

Brad Shewmake 
Delinea 
[email protected]
+1-408-625-4191  

John Kreuzer 
Lumina Communications 
[email protected]
+1-408-963-6418  

SOURCE Delinea

Also from this source

Delinea Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management for the Fifth Consecutive Time

Delinea Research Reveals a Cyber Insurance Gap, as Providers Evolve to Reduce Their Exposure While Organizations Ignore the Fine Print

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.