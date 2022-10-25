Delinea Appoints Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the appointment of Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. Puccio assumes leadership of Delinea's world-class global partner ecosystem, consisting of value-added resellers, global systems integrators, strategic alliances, and technical partners.

"Partners turn to Delinea to provide cloud-ready and easy-to-use PAM solutions that help secure their customers' digital transformations. I'm excited to develop and lead the next phase of our channel strategy and partner program," said Puccio. "The demand for industry-recognized PAM continues to grow at a rapidly accelerating pace to keep up with modern cyber threats, and I'm looking forward to working with our ever-growing partner network to secure our customers with seamless security."

Puccio brings over 25 years of channel and sales experience in the software industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Login VSI where he built the company's global go-to-market team. Puccio was previously Channel Chief and Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Fuze, where he successfully led the channel sales strategy, driving broader adoption of the Fuze platform across the globe. Puccio's past endeavors include leadership positions at Carbonite and HP Software.

"Tim brings a wealth of direct experience and a successful track record to grow, enable, and lead our global partner program," said Rick Hanson, President at Delinea. "Delinea is committed to building a partner-focused organization, and under Tim's leadership I know that we will surpass the expectations of both our partners and our customers."

To learn more about Delinea's partner program, please visit: https://delinea.com/partners .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

