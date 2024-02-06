Delinea Bolsters Leadership Team with Appointment of Kate Reed as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that Kate Reed has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With more than two decades of experience in technology and cybersecurity, Reed assumes leadership of all marketing functions and initiatives and will play a pivotal role in growing Delinea's global footprint.

Reed has a proven track record of executing successful go-to-market strategies and bolstering brand recognition on a global scale. She most recently served as CMO at Devo, a global leader in enterprise logging and security analytics, and was previously also CMO at Syniti, an enterprise data management provider. Reed also held various marketing leadership roles at IBM over more than 15 years, including as CMO for IBM's $2.5B cybersecurity division where she led a global team of 200+ marketing professionals.

"I am thrilled to join Delinea and leverage my leadership experience to build upon the company's significant momentum and growth, enhancing its reach and impact in the identity space," said Reed. "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, effective and accessible PAM is more crucial than ever. I am eager to implement strategies that highlight Delinea's innovative SaaS solutions and elevate the company's position as a trusted leader in Privileged Access Management."

"I'm so proud to have Kate with us on this incredible journey at Delinea," said Rick Hanson, President at Delinea. "Kate's extensive experience and expertise as a cybersecurity marketing leader will be pivotal to evolving and strengthening the Delinea brand as a leader in identity and privileged access. We are confident that Kate's innovative strategies and visionary leadership will greatly enhance our visibility and reach, and drive significant value for our customers and partners."

About Delinea 
Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube

© Delinea Inc. 2024. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. 

