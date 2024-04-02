Delinea Completes Acquisition of Fastpath, Modernizing Identity Security with Intelligent Authorization to Keep Data Secure

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced the successful acquisition of Fastpath, a leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) and identity access rights, following completion of regulatory review.

The addition of Fastpath empowers customers to intelligently authorize interactions between all identities and data across diverse, complex IT environments including servers, workstations, service accounts, critical business applications and more. Together, Delinea is committed to providing unparalleled oversight to combat credential compromise, eliminate excessive privileges, and prevent toxic entitlement combinations.

"The addition of Fastpath expands how we solve our customers' most complex identity security challenges," said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. "With Fastpath's identity governance and access control solutions integrated into the Delinea Platform, customers can strengthen their security posture, increase their teams' productivity, and operate with confidence on the most secure and resilient SaaS platform in the market."

Combining Fastpath's IGA capabilities with Delinea's Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) technology, Delinea is uniquely positioned to offer profound insights and control mechanisms over user access. This integration not only identifies overprivileged access and potential threats but also facilitates automated remediation through intelligent access controls, significantly enhancing data security and compliance.

"Organizations are struggling with siloed identity security solutions," said Tim Millikin, Delinea Chairman of the Board and Partner at TPG Capital. "With the addition of Fastpath, Delinea solves modern identity security challenges by connecting access controls, identity governance, identity threat detection and remediation, and privileged access management with a single cloud-native platform."

