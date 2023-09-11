Delinea Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management for the Fifth Consecutive Time

Company Recognized as a Leader Again Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management. The report evaluated 11 vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.1 This is the fifth consecutive time Delinea has been recognized as a Leader2.

"We are thrilled that Delinea has once again been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management," said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. "We believe this recognition further highlights our obsessive commitment to better serving our customers. We also see this as a validation of the power of our cloud-native platform to deliver industry-leading time-to-value, intuitive and seamless user experience, and the lowest total cost of ownership."

Delinea puts privileged access at the center of cybersecurity for the modern, hybrid enterprise by granting access to critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure using a centralized dashboard. With Delinea, the boundaries of access are easily defined to help customers reduce risk, ensure compliance, and streamline security.

2 Delinea was formed in April 2021 through the merger of Thycotic and Centrify and was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM. Centrify was named a Leader in the 2018, 2020, and 2021 reports. Thycotic was named a Leader in the 2020 and 2021 reports.

