Delinea Named Hot Company of the Year for Security Software in 17th Annual Information Technology World Awards®

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced that the company has been named a "Gold Winner" in the Hot Company of the Year category for Security Software in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards® . Secret Server Cloud , the company's fully-featured PAM solution, also won Gold in the Access Solutions and Management category.

These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that raise the bar in all areas of technology and cyber security. Following its successful rebrand earlier this year, Delinea was recognized for its seamless and forward-thinking approach to privileged access and its array of scalable and customizable PAM solutions.

"Robust and flexible privileged access security controls are essential in today's hybrid and remote working environment, where all users are now privileged users with access to sensitive company data and critical systems," said Chris Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Delinea. "We are honored to be recognized for our technological innovations and industry expertise in this year's Information Technology World Awards, as we continue to develop the industry's leading full service PAM offering."

"The information technology industry has always been and will continue to be robust and innovative," said San Madan, co-President, Globee Awards. "Though the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."

This year's awards were judged by more than 170 industry experts from a broad spectrum of industries throughout the world. Winners will be celebrated on July 27 during the award's virtual ceremony. For a complete list of the 2022 Information Technology World Award winners, please visit: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners/

To learn more about Delinea, visit: https://delinea.com/

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

