Delinea Named the Growth Leader in Privileged Access Management by Frost & Sullivan

Delinea takes top spot in the Frost Radar™ report evaluation of 12 PAM vendors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Frost Radar™ for PAM report. The Frost & Sullivan report, which evaluated 12 vendors, found that Delinea is the top Leader in the Growth Index.

"Delinea has topped the Frost Radar Growth Index because of their consistent and strong financial performance in terms of revenue and market share growth in the global PAM market during the last 3 years," the report summarizes. The Frost & Sullivan report also indicates that Delinea's extensive customer base, strong market presence across different verticals, investment efforts in expanding global reach, and large channel partner ecosystem and programs contributed to its recognition as a Growth Leader.

"We believe that Delinea's Leader placement in the Frost Radar Growth Index underscores the investments that we're making to address the expanding privileged access requirements of global businesses of all sizes, across all industries," said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. "Our solutions are known for being seamless and usable to help keep organizations secure and quickly realize the value of the investment. We are proud to come out on top in the Growth Index and as an Innovation Leader in the 2023 Frost Radar for PAM."

Delinea also landed a Leader spot in the Frost Radar for PAM report's Innovation Index by delivering a comprehensive PAM portfolio and continuous commitment to expanded offerings with advanced features and capabilities. "Delinea stands out for its strong Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM) and Secret Server vaulting technology as well as commitment to R&D, including advanced DevOps secrets management and privileged analytics using AI/Machine Learning," the report details.

To get a complimentary copy of the 2023 Frost Radar report for Privileged Access Management and learn more about why Frost & Sullivan named Delinea a Growth and Innovation Leader, visit https://delinea.com/resources/frost-and-sullivan-radar-report-privileged-access-management.

For more information about Delinea, visit delinea.com .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2023. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

[email protected]

+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

+1-408-963-6418

SOURCE Delinea