Delinea Opens New Data Centre in the UK

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the addition of a new data centre in the UK, broadening compliance options for organisations in the region. The new facility offers access to locally hosted instances of Secret Server Cloud, optimising product performance and giving UK-based customers the peace of mind that their cybersecurity investments with Delinea align to legislative requirements for data protection.

As companies continue their digital transformation journeys, they are increasingly migrating their infrastructure to the cloud, including IT security systems. In a recent global survey carried out by Delinea, 55% of UK respondents said they are storing privileged identities in the cloud, and 36% also indicated that integration into the cloud will be a priority over the next 12-18 months in relation to privileged access security.

The new data centre complements Delinea's existing facilities in Canada, East and West Coast US, Germany, Singapore and Australia and it further enhances the company's cloud infrastructure to meet the growing demand for cloud-based PAM, offering customers increased deployment options and better serving organisations with stringent data residency requirements.

"The new data centre provides customers with the security, flexibility and performance they need to protect their digital assets," said Spence Young, VP EMEA at Delinea. "In addition to delivering benefits, such as lower latency and increased capacity, it enables organisations to confidently plan their migration to the cloud, helping them remain compliant with data protection regulations."

