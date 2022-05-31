Delinea Publishes Guide to Privileged Access Management for Server Security

New Conversational Geek eBook provides best practices to protect servers from cyberattacks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today debuted, " Conversational Server Access Security ," a new digital guide to help organizations secure hybrid infrastructure from cyberattacks. Published with Conversational Geek, the complimentary eBook shows how to take a Zero Trust approach to comply with the Principle of Least Privilege and reduce risk.

Servers sit at the heart of IT infrastructure and are frequently targeted by cybercriminals looking to exploit weaknesses in Windows, UNIX, and Linux servers residing both on-premise and in the cloud. By targeting servers, cybercriminals can gain privileged access to critical data including financials, intellectual property, and more—opening the door to system-wide data loss, ransomware, and worse.

Delinea's introductory guide to server access security outlines how layering access security controls directly on servers can verify that anyone with a privileged credential has the required permissions at every access point. This is reinforced by adopting a Zero Trust mindset to cybersecurity founded on the Principle of Least Privilege, granting access to server resources only to proven identities with the right entitlements, when they need them, and for just the amount of time needed to complete the task. Then those privileges should be removed so they are not left open for exploitation.

"The concepts of Zero Trust and least privilege are not new, but many IT and security professionals are unclear about how to apply them in rapidly-changing, more complex hybrid environments," said Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO at Delinea. "This new resource can help anyone get a better understanding of how to secure access to on-premises and cloud servers and take actionable steps to avoid becoming the next victim of cybercrime targeting modern infrastructure."

The best practices outlined in the eBook help cybersecurity professionals implement a server access security strategy to:

Discover and remove standing privileges that give users anywhere, anytime access to servers

Verify identities and permissions at every access control point

Make sure only approved users can access or make changes to resources on each server

Provide users just-enough, just-in-time access and only elevate access when needed

Log and record behavior at the server level

To download a complimentary copy of Delinea's new eBook, "Conversational Server Access Security," visit https://delinea.com/resources/conversational-server-access-security-pdf .

