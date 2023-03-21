Delinea Recognized with Five Awards for Cybersecurity Excellence

Privileged Access Management leader named a Silver Globee winner for Security Software Company of the Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that the company has been recognized as a multi-category winner in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards , and a dual-award winner in the 19th Annual Globee Ⓡ Cybersecurity Awards . Delinea received five honors in March, recognizing its industry-leading product innovation and achievements.

These prestigious award programs recognize cybersecurity vendors with innovative approaches and effective solutions, providing strong security capabilities in the digital age. Delinea was named a Silver Globee Winner in the Company of the Year, Security Software category in the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards. Secret Server , the company's award-winning vault solution, received a Bronze Globee Award in the Privileged Access Control, Security, and Management category.

In the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Delinea Cloud Suite was named a Gold Winner in the Cloud Privileged Access Management category, while Secret Server was awarded Silver in the Privileged Access Management category.

"Extending privileged access controls to all identities across an expanding threat landscape has never been more critical," said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. "We work tirelessly to ensure that our customers have seamless PAM solutions with the advanced capabilities needed to secure modern infrastructure, and are honored to have our efforts recognized by these prestigious awards."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards also issued a Gold award to Delinea and Cybrary's joint podcast, 401 Access Denied , in the Best Cybersecurity Podcast category. On a bi-weekly basis, podcast host Joseph Carson , Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO at Delinea, discusses the latest trends in cybersecurity and behind the scenes techniques with an array of special guests and industry experts.

These award wins come on the heels of the launch of the Delinea Platform, a cloud-native foundation for Delinea's industry-recognized PAM solutions that empowers end-to-end visibility, dynamic privilege controls, and adaptive security. The Delinea Platform supports the latest version of Secret Server as well as a VPN-less secure Remote Access Service for vendors and remote workers and a rich integrations ecosystem through the Delinea marketplace.

To learn more about the Delinea, please visit delinea.com .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, controlling access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2023. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

