Delinea Server Suite Increases Privileged Security for the Largest and Newest Linux Distributions and Improves Integration with Windows Active Directory

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the latest release of Server Suite , its privilege management solution for servers connecting to Microsoft Active Directory (AD). The expanded features include support for additional versions of major Linux distributions and Smart Card support for new Linux distributions, and strengthened Active Directory integration.

In a 2021 study , Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) indicated that 50% of businesses have experienced attacks on Active Directory within the past one to two years, and more than 40% reported those attacks were successful. According to a report by Varonis , 59% of financial services companies have more than 500 passwords that never expire and nearly 40% have more than 10,000 ghost users.

Strengthening centralized privilege authorization for Linux servers connecting to AD

The latest release of Server Suite resolves conflicts that occur when identities provided by AD are not consistent with existing local identities when managing access to a Linux server through Active Directory. This consistency improvement can break down potential roadblocks to ensure Just-in-Time privileged access to critical resources and maintain productivity. These new capabilities build on Delinea's legacy of leadership in providing identity consolidation and least privilege capabilities to *NIX platforms.

"Our team continues to develop features that increase our customers' security and meet their requirements to run heterogeneous server environments while using Active Directory as their enterprise directory service," said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. "Whether our customers are leveraging the largest or some of the newest Linux distributions, Server Suite will continue to help them ensure consolidated, consistent authentication and privilege management."

The latest release of Server Suite also:

Adds support for Ubuntu 22.04 and RHEL 8.6 and 9, guaranteeing the largest Linux distributions remain supported for identity consolidation with Active Directory and least privilege management, reducing the risk of lateral movement.

Expands smart card authentication support to Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux, two of the newest distributions, increasing customers' ability to meet NIST Authenticator Assurance Level 3 for environments that require some of the highest levels of security.

Organizations can try the latest version of Server Suite for free at https://delinea.com/products/server-suite .

