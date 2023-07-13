Delinea Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type ll Report

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that the company has successfully obtained a Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type II report for Secret Server Cloud, Privilege Manager Cloud, Privileged Behavior Analytics, Account Lifecycle Manager Cloud, DevOps Secrets Vault, Privileged Access Service, Cloud Suite, Thycotic One, and the Delinea Platform. The attestation report was completed by Schneider Downs & Co., Inc., covering Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Trust Service Criteria.

SOC 2 compliance measures the availability, security, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy of customer data across solutions. SOC 2 Type II standards help companies recognize, communicate, and exercise cross-functional value among DevOps and security teams.

"As a cybersecurity solutions vendor, Delinea understands that the protection of our customers' most critical assets, data, and privileged credentials is paramount," said Raun Nohavitza, Chief Information Officer at Delinea. "Having industry-recognized, third-party validation of our solutions demonstrates that we prioritize the highest degree of security controls and standards for our customers."

SOC 2 reports also demonstrate a company's ability to implement critical security policies and prove compliance over an extended period. The Delinea team used its own Secret Server solution to help with the examination and to also demonstrate Delinea's security posture for ongoing audits.

