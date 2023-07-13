Delinea Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type ll Report

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that the company has successfully obtained a Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type II report for Secret Server Cloud, Privilege Manager Cloud, Privileged Behavior Analytics, Account Lifecycle Manager Cloud, DevOps Secrets Vault, Privileged Access Service, Cloud Suite, Thycotic One, and the Delinea Platform. The attestation report was completed by Schneider Downs & Co., Inc., covering Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Trust Service Criteria.

SOC 2 compliance measures the availability, security, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy of customer data across solutions. SOC 2 Type II standards help companies recognize, communicate, and exercise cross-functional value among DevOps and security teams.

"As a cybersecurity solutions vendor, Delinea understands that the protection of our customers' most critical assets, data, and privileged credentials is paramount," said Raun Nohavitza, Chief Information Officer at Delinea. "Having industry-recognized, third-party validation of our solutions demonstrates that we prioritize the highest degree of security controls and standards for our customers."

SOC 2 reports also demonstrate a company's ability to implement critical security policies and prove compliance over an extended period. The Delinea team used its own Secret Server solution to help with the examination and to also demonstrate Delinea's security posture for ongoing audits.

About Delinea
Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2023. Delinea is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

