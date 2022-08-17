Delinea Sustains Strong Momentum, Accelerates Brand Awareness in Q2 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today highlighted accelerated focus on execution, innovation, and brand awareness during the second quarter of 2022.

According to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Report, stolen credentials led to nearly 50 percent of modern attacks, with the report detailing credential theft as, "one of the most tried-and-true methods to gain access to an organization." With customizable and scalable solutions, Delinea removes the complexity and boundaries of modern privileged access, providing customers with the tools needed to protect user credentials from an expanded attack surface.

"With each passing quarter, more organizations realize the crucial need to protect user identities from complex and emerging threats," said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. "We have accelerated our pace of product innovation to ensure that our customers remain ahead of the security curve."

In Q2, Delinea showcased its recently-launched brand at cybersecurity events around the world including RSA Conference and Infosecurity Europe as well as FIC 2022 (France) and HEIC (Germany). In particular, the company received several industry recognitions during the RSA Conference, including two Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). Secret Server won "Publisher's Choice" in the Privileged Access Management category, while Cloud Suite was named "Cutting Edge" in the PAM for Cloud Infrastructure category.

During the quarter Delinea also welcomed two esteemed cybersecurity leaders to its executive team. Stan Black and Bob Janssen joined Delinea as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Vice President, Global Head of Innovation, respectively.

Delinea Innovation Highlights:

Announced latest enhancements DevOps Secrets Vault, expanding seamless secrets management for Kubernetes containers and adding MongoDB support.

Released updates to Secret Server to include disaster recovery and VPN-less session management add-on.

Successfully completed Type ll Service Organization Control (SOC 2) recertification audits for Secret Server Cloud, Privilege Manager Cloud, Privileged Behavior Analytics, Access Controller Suite, Account Lifecycle Manager, and DevOps Secrets Vault.

Additional Industry Recognitions:

Delinea was named "Gold Winner" in the Hot Company of the Year category for Security Software in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards ® . Secret Server Cloud also won Gold in the Access Solutions and Management category.

. Secret Server Cloud also won Gold in the Access Solutions and Management category. Delinea's channel leaders, Katie McCroskey and Kara Trovato , were named to CRN's highly-coveted Women of the Channel list for 2022.

and , were named to CRN's highly-coveted Women of the Channel list for 2022. Delinea's Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO, Joseph Carson , received the 2022 OnCon Icon Award recognizing the Top 100 information security professionals.

For more information about Delinea, visit delinea.com.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. Third party trademarks referenced are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

[email protected]

+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

+1-408-963-6418

SOURCE Delinea