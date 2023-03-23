Delinea Wins Fifth Consecutive NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for Excellence in Customer Service

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that it has received its fifth consecutive NorthFace ScoreBoard (NFSB) Service Award from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) for customer service excellence in 2022 in the area of Support Services. This prestigious recognition solidifies Delinea's position as a customer-first organization, dedicated to continually enhancing and streamlining its customer support offerings.

"We are delighted to receive our fifth consecutive NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award recognition for excellence in customer service," said Anthony Daubenmerkl, Senior Vice President of Technical Support at Delinea. "At Delinea, our team works diligently to ensure that we deliver comprehensive support to our customers globally, and our high customer rating scores underpin this commitment to excellence."

Now in its 23rd year, the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award is presented annually to companies who achieved excellence in customer service during the calendar year, as rated solely by their own customers. The process of determining NFSB recipients begins with evaluating customer satisfaction processes and reviewing customer ratings in categories such as technical support, field service, account management, professional services, customer training, depot repair, customer service/support, and others. In 2022, more than 5,000 companies from various industry segments worldwide were invited to participate.

To receive this recognition, a company must achieve a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0 rating in any of the approved categories. Delinea received an overall transaction survey for customer support satisfaction ScoreBoard Index (SBI) Customer Service rating of 4.8, along with a 98% Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score.

Delinea's customer service strategy classifies customer satisfaction and success as a business necessity. The NFSB awards recognize organizations that not only offer exemplary service to their customers but also center their existence on a deep commitment to the principles of respect, employee empowerment, and trust in others.

For more information about Delinea, visit delinea.com .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, controlling access to an organization's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2023. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

[email protected]

+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

+1-408-963-6418

SOURCE Delinea