Delinea's Tim Puccio Recognized by CRN as 2023 Channel Chief

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Tim Puccio, Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Delinea, to its 2023 list of Channel Chiefs . This prestigious list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

With over two decades of channel and sales experience, Puccio leads Delinea's world-class global partner ecosystem. Since joining the company, he has played an instrumental role in ensuring that Delinea partners are continually enabled, empowered, and equipped to provide the most comprehensive PAM offering to their customers. As a partner-focused organization, Delinea is dedicated to providing partners with the innovative technology and expertise required to guide and support customers through their PAM journey.

"I'm honored to be recognized again as a Channel Chief by CRN," said Puccio. "Over the past few months I've engaged deeply with our channel and alliance partners, and there is a huge opportunity to help organizations of all sizes and across all industries meet their PAM requirements. The channel will be critical to our success guiding customers along their PAM maturity journeys."

"Tim's people-first approach to leadership empowers our partner program at Delinea to reach new frontiers and achieve high-agility results," said Dave Castignola, Chief Revenue Officer at Delinea. "Tim has already had a huge impact on how we successfully go to market, especially in regions where our business is 100% channel. We are thrilled to see Tim receive this well-deserved recognition from CRN for his contributions to the channel community."

This year's Channel Chiefs were selected by CRN's esteemed editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics, with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

