Delio Martínez and Lázaro Martínez's new book "CALENDARIO de la PROSPERIDAD" is an uplifting collection of one-liners to fuel one's thoughts and start the day with a goal.

MIAMI , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "CALENDARIO de la PROSPERIDAD" from Page Publishing authors Delio Martínez and Lázaro Martínez brings a year-long day-to-day calendar of thoughts, motivational words, and words of gratitude for life.

Calendario De La Prosperidad

Delio Martíne, a writer from Cuba who believes that life is a continuous learning experience, has completed this new book "CALENDARIO de la PROSPERIDAD": a brilliant source of daily nuggets that draws in encouragement, inspiration, and hope for the day. These lines will definitely make one think, ponder, hope, and see life in a brighter light.

The authors write, "Practice, perseverance, faith, all united through a trained brain full of willpower and dedication. Using positive affirmations as a method is a powerful magnet with which you will attract the law of attraction to you. That's why, friend, everything depends on you. You are the architect of your own destiny, as Napoleon Hill said and I quote:

You can change your world. May God enlighten them!"

Published by Page Publishing, Delio Martínez's book was inspired by Rhona Byrne's Law of Attraction and the calendar of Luise Hay, as well as the author's faith in positive self-statements, the law of attraction, and his practical knowledge.

Readers who wish to experience this well-written work can purchase "CALENDARIO de la PROSPERIDAD" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

