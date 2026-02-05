DELISH TO HOST ULTIMATE COOKING SHOWDOWN AT PLAYERS TAILGATE AHEAD OF THE BIG GAME

Celebrity chefs Belle English and Josh Capon will go head-to-head to be crowned the best bite of the day

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delish today announced it will team up with Organic Valley and Solo Steelfire™ Griddles to host the ultimate Game Day Showdown at the nationally acclaimed Players Tailgate, produced by Bullseye Event Group. Taking place at Mission College within walking distance of Levi's Stadium ahead of The Big Game, this elevated eating extravaganza brings together renowned culinary talent, live entertainment, NFL athletes, and multiple open bars to celebrate the final football showdown of the season.

Celebrity chefs Belle English and Josh Capon will go head-to-head in a high stakes cook-off to be crowned the best bite of game day. Their cooking MVPs will be Organic Valley products and Solo Steelfire™ Griddles. Delish Digital Director Katelyn Lunders will be judging the Showdown alongside surprise NFL players.

"The Big Game is basically the ultimate food holiday at Delish—it's your chance to serve up something that's as fun as it is delicious," said Joanna Saltz, Delish Editorial Director. "We're beyond excited to team up with the Players Tailgate on this epic showdown and can't wait to see what kind of iconic eats Belle and Josh dream up."

Throughout the event and inside the Organic Valley lounge—which is designed to emulate a pasture-like setting—guests can enjoy a variety of cheeses, including Baby Swiss, American, and Spicy Cheddar. Celebrity Chef Marc Murphy will be using the cheeses to dish out his take on the perfect grilled cheese sandwich for tailgating, while a mac and cheese bar will allow guests to customize their bowls with an assortment of tasty toppings. Lounge-goers can also snap photo-worthy moments alongside Bessie, a topiary cow, and grab an Organic Valley Stringle® for a protein-packed snack on the way to the game.

