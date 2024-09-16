Delisting of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit Calliditas.com for further information.

