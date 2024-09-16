STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 16, 2024 at 15:30 CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit Calliditas.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/delisting-of-calliditas-therapeutics-ab--publ--from-nasdaq-stockholm,c4038098

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/4038098/3002835.pdf Calliditas- announcing date for de-listing (eng)

SOURCE Calliditas Therapeutics