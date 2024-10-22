Delisting of Securities of Vocodia Holdings Corp and SinglePoint Inc. from Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

News provided by

Cboe Global Markets

Oct 22, 2024, 08:30 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. ("BZX") announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Vocodia Holdings Corp. Vocodia Holdings Corp's securities were suspended on September 11, 2024 and have not traded on BZX since that time. 

BZX also announced today that it will delist the common stock of SinglePoint Inc. SinglePoint Inc.'s securities were suspended on September 11, 2024 and have not traded on BZX since that time.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.  All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets

