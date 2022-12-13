Delisting of Swedish Match AB

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Swedish Match AB will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Contact:

Johan Levén, Vice President Investor Relations

Phone +46 70 207 2116

Johan Wredberg, Director Communications and Media Relations

Telephone: +46 73 027 9343

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.30 p.m. CET on December 13, 2022.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Swedish Match