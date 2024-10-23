REDDITCH, England, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2024, Concentric AB ("Concentric" or the "Company") announced that its board of directors had applied for delisting of the shares in Concentric from Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the request from Circle BidCo ApS, which in connection with its public offer has become the owner of more than 90 per cent of all shares in Concentric. Nasdaq Stockholm has now approved the delisting application. The last day of trading in the shares in Concentric on Nasdaq Stockholm will be November 7, 2024.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/delisting-of-the-shares-in-concentric-from-nasdaq-stockholm,c4055464

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concentric AB