Delisting of the shares in Concentric from Nasdaq Stockholm

Concentric AB

Oct 23, 2024, 08:51 ET

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2024, Concentric AB ("Concentric" or the "Company") announced that its board of directors had applied for delisting of the shares in Concentric from Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the request from Circle BidCo ApS, which in connection with its public offer has become the owner of more than 90 per cent of all shares in Concentric. Nasdaq Stockholm has now approved the delisting application. The last day of trading in the shares in Concentric on Nasdaq Stockholm will be November 7, 2024.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

