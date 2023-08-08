Deliverect Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of CFO to Propel Growth and Expansion in the Food Service Industry

News provided by

Deliverect

08 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Seasoned financial leader, Johan Albrecht, joins the Deliverect executive team

NEW YORK, LONDON, and BRUSSELS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliverect, a global scale-up that integrates and accelerates online orders for restaurants and food businesses, announced today that it appointed Johan Albrecht as Chief Financial Officer. This expansion of the executive leadership team will accelerate Deliverect's mission to revolutionize the food service industry and empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

Albrecht brings a wealth of experience to Deliverect, including a track record of success in driving financial strategies for global organizations. He spent eight years as CFO of a Nasdaq-listed 3D printing company, Materialise, overseeing its financial transformation and playing a pivotal role in boosting revenue and profitability.

"We're thrilled to welcome Johan to the Deliverect team. His expertise in running finance departments and leading global companies through acquisitions, profitability improvements, and process optimizations will be paramount to our future success," said Zhong Xu, CEO and co-founder of Deliverect. "Deliverect is here to serve some of the biggest, fastest-growing food and convenience brands out there. With an expanding product portfolio and geographic footprint, there's no doubt Johan's leadership will help us accelerate growth."

At Deliverect, Albrecht will assume the critical responsibility of spearheading financial strategies to support the company's future. Armed with extensive experience in high-tech sectors, such as software services, healthcare, and manufacturing, he will lead the charge in streamlining department processes, optimizing P&L performance, and fostering critical partnerships that unlock opportunities and capital for innovation.

"I am truly excited to join Deliverect and embark on this incredible journey to transform the food service industry. The company's commitment to providing the solutions restaurants and global food brands need to accelerate growth and offer their customers the best possible experience is unmatched. This fierce dedication to innovate on behalf of its customers aligns perfectly with my passion for creating value for all stakeholders," said Albrecht.

Deliverect continues to revolutionize the food service industry and deliver unparalleled technology solutions to over 43,000 businesses. Deliverect recently announced the acquisition of ChatFood and the subsequent launch of new products - Deliverect Social Media Ordering and Order & Pay. The expanded leadership team and newly appointed CFO marks a significant milestone in the company continuing this momentum toward taking the food industry digital.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global SaaS company that seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels, such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Deliveroo and Just Eat, allowing food service establishments to improve operations, increase customer satisfaction, and boost profits. Over 43,000 businesses trust Deliverect's platform and suite of products to power their front of house and back of house. Available in 42 markets worldwide, Deliverect works with restaurants of all sizes as well as leading food brands like Taco Bell, Burger King, and Unilever. To find out more information, visit www.deliverect.com.

SOURCE Deliverect

