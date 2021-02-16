DeliverEnd expands their Last Mile Delivery operations to Boston, Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham in March 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeliverEnd, the company that brought security to the online shopping-between-strangers industry, is currently in the process of a massive US expansion. Working with the top online marketplace providers, DeliverEnd has plans to launch in 20 major cities in 2021 starting with Boston, Charlotte, and Raleigh-Durham.

DeliverEnd solves security challenges arising from online sales where buyers meet sellers in their homes or other locations to hand off merchandise and/or payment. By using DeliverEnd, sellers don't have to provide home addresses or any other personal details. Plus, DeliverEnd's secure payment processing eliminates the need for risky cash payments.

"We are going to be aggressive with our rollout and will compete on a national scale," CEO Nick Turner said. "We have the opportunity to create something that could forever change the way people look at and use online marketplaces and to create hundreds of thousands of jobs."

Driver recruitment is under way and will provide hundreds of gig economy jobs to each of these markets.

The DeliverEnd platform also allows local businesses to quickly scale a local delivery presence, while reducing overhead, insurance risks, and capacity constraints.

The customer and business launch activities are slated for June 1, 2021.

About DeliverEnd: A Black-owned business headquartered in Indianapolis, DeliverEnd was nominated in 2021 for two MIRA awards which celebrate the leading minds in Indiana Tech. The two nominations are for "Service Partner of the Year" and "Community Impact Award".

