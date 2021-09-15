Delivering Good November 3, 2021 Event to Honor Ralph Lauren Corporation with Lifetime Achievement Award and SAP with Inaugural Innovation Award

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national nonprofit Delivering Good announced today that the Ralph Lauren Corporation will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring the company's philanthropic leadership and sustained support for important causes over decades. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented at the nonprofit's annual fundraising celebration on Wednesday, November 3 in New York City. In addition, Delivering Good announced that SAP will be the recipient of its inaugural Innovation Award, recognizing their creative and inventive leadership in support of the organization's mission.

Delivering Good will honor Ralph Lauren Corporation at November 3, 2021 gala in New York City. Delivering Good will honor SAP at November 3, 2021 gala in New York City.

"Ralph Lauren has been an extraordinary example of leadership and generosity across the retail industry and the world, and SAP has delivered market leading software solutions to the world's largest enterprises as well as Delivering Good," said Andrea Weiss, Chair of Delivering Good. "The efforts of both these companies make them an inspiration to so many of us. We are very excited to celebrate both of these brands and all the great people behind them!"

Ken Downing, Chief Creative Officer at Triple Five Group Ltd., is the event chair and the evening's host; he is also a member of the Delivering Good Board of Directors. "The theme for An Evening of Delivering Good will celebrate the positive force of families, whether they are born or chosen, and the good it creates in our world," said Downing. "Regardless of where you are in life, most people still need some sort of family as a foundation for their dreams. The greatest impact Delivering Good has is often through our local community partners and the families they serve," he said.

Ralph Lauren is being recognized for the many philanthropic endeavors they have supported through the years. It empowers and gives back to its communities through employee volunteerism and by supporting various causes including cancer care and prevention, advancing on social issues and protecting the environment.

"It is humbling to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of the Company," said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer & Vice Chairman of the Board. "At Ralph Lauren, our purpose is to inspire the dream of a better life, and our teams are always striving to reflect this purpose and our values in the work that we do across the communities around us and the causes we support. We are proud to be a longstanding partner of Delivering Good and support them in their mission to positively impact the lives of families and individuals."

Philanthropy is a core part of Ralph Lauren. The company aims to create a more equitable world and positively impact the lives of people in its workforce and communities. Since 2012, Ralph Lauren has also been a champion of Delivering Good, donating new apparel and accessories to people in need throughout the United States.

SAP is being honored with the Innovation Award, recognizing forward-thinking companies and individuals that provide creative and innovative leadership in support of the mission of Delivering Good.

As a market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. The company has developed a technology platform that can match Delivering Good's 800+ local community partners with companies and organizations that want to make a charitable impact across the US and Canada. SAP Corporate Social Responsibility focuses on three strategic program pillars: building digital skills, accelerating nonprofits and social enterprises, and connecting employees with purpose.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement and Innovation Awards, Delivering Good will also honor the recipients of its Vanguard Award and Impact Award at this year's annual celebration. These awards will be announced shortly. "An Evening of Delivering Good" is being designed to offer program opportunities for people who want to participate virtually, while also providing a sit-down dinner and program to a live audience. For reservation and sponsorship information about the evening, please visit DGevening.org , or email [email protected].

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $2 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where children, adults and families facing economic, medical, social and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Peter Paris

646.362.9091

[email protected]

SOURCE Delivering Good