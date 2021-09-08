Delivering Good Responds to Humanitarian Emergencies, Prepares for Sustained Support of Communities

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national nonprofit Delivering Good has identified the Haiti earthquake, Hurricane Ida recovery, ongoing domestic natural disasters and the Afghan refugee resettlement as the priority emergencies for its long-term response. The charity is assessing each event separately, working with local and national community partners and government agencies, and is offering ways for companies and individuals to help.

When supporting any type of humanitarian crisis services, timing can be very important. Delivering Good's role in emergency responses is to support people recovering and rebuilding their lives; most of this work is done after the initial rescue and immediate services from first responders, local governments and various agencies. Through the years, Delivering Good has been committed to assisting and supporting impacted communities for days, weeks, months and years after the initial event.

Since 1985, Delivering Good has developed the expertise to distribute donated new goods in the times of crisis, and knows how to work with the right partners to help. With connections to companies in the fashion, home, consumer and children's industries, and a network of over 800 community partners in the US and Canada, the charity helps companies develop emergency responses that have helped people in need.

"This has been a busy time for emergency and disaster relief, as well as other challenging situations," said Delivering Good President & CEO Lisa Gurwitch. "Our donations of new merchandise will help communities as they build back, and as people resume their lives. Financial support of our work also makes a big impact by funding the processing and distribution of new product donations."

To support Delivering Good's efforts, individuals and companies can make cash gifts online, and companies with new merchandise to donate can also submit an online donation form. Both options are available at https://www.delivering-good.org/emergencies/; questions can be emailed to [email protected].

Hurricane Ida hitting Louisiana on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina was especially meaningful to Delivering Good. Hurricane Katrina was the motivation for members of the fashion and home industries to form Fashion Delivers, one of the two organizations that united to become Delivering Good. The impact Ida has had throughout the US will be included in relief for that disaster, and the charity is also responding to other regional events such as California wildfires and flooding in Tennessee. Unfortunately, relief to Haiti is extremely challenging in the current environment, but Delivering Good continues to work with local partners to determine the appropriate allocation of new, needed items.

Delivering Good's support for the resettlement of Afghan refugees to the United States is a critical emergency response. The charity is working with the Office of Global Partnerships at the U.S. Department of State, as well as the network of New York Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NYVOAD). Delivering Good will be securing donations of new products to help the Afghans as they settle into their new lives.

Delivering Good Disasters & Emergency Responses

Delivering Good's work will include supporting the impacted communities over the next year as they resettle or rebuild after the clean-up of the immediate events. For 36 years, Delivering Good has provided over $2 billion of new apparel, shoes, toys, educational material, home items and other useful items to help people in need. By coordinating closely with community partners about both their immediate and long-term needs, Delivering Good can provide donations of new apparel, home items, children's products and other essentials that can help the recovery.

The current natural disasters and emergencies are coming after last year's pandemic challenges and a record amount of donated new merchandise. In 2020, Delivering Good achieved received donations of over 69,000,000 units of new product worth more than $280,000,000. Delivering Good is hoping that product donors will be able to help with this year's needs as well.

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $2 billion of new, useful items through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where children, adults and families facing economic, medical, social and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

