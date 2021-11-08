Delivering Good Welcomes Back NYC In-Person Events with Interactive Evening Honoring the Power of Family

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national non-profit Delivering Good, held its annual gala on November 3, 2021, in New York City raising over $1.3 Million Dollars for children, adults, and families facing poverty and hardship. This year's "An Evening of Delivering Good" event honored three of the organization's partners for their contributions to communities in need. The Ralph Lauren Corporation was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, SAP the Inaugural Innovation Award, and Tanger Outlets the Impact Award.

(L to R) The DG Gala Livestream Host Nicole Ryan of Sirius XM and Gala Host Ken Downing, Chief Creative Officer of the Triple Five Group, work the room during a fundraising appeal. (L to R) Tanger Outlets Impact Award was accepted by CEO & President Stephen Yalof; Ralph Lauren Corporation’s Lifetime Achievement Award was accepted by Alyssa Youngerman of the company’s foundation; SAP’s Innovation Award was accepted by Andy O’Flaherty, Head of the Retail Industry Division.

Master of Ceremonies and Delivering Good Board Member, Ken Downing created an interactive evening designed to bring the fun back to fundraising as New York City finally returned to in-person events. The event exceeded its fundraising goal while welcoming 400 attendees to support its cause and continues to receive donations online.

Working with the evening's theme The Power of Family, throughout the night guests experienced rich storytelling from the Main Stage and satellite platforms within the Ziegfeld Ballroom showcasing Delivering Good's mission of connecting new, donated merchandise with at-risk children, families and individuals, with both visual and in-person testimonials from those positively impacted by the great work of the organization and its honorees.

"The greatest impact Delivering Good can make is by assisting families in need through our local partners. The positive force of families, whether born or chosen, can lay a solid foundation for a person to achieve their dreams," stated Downing.

A replay of the evening is now available to watch online at www.DGevening.org, and the event continues beyond the gala. The silent auction will remain live until November 12th. The items and bidding can be found at https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/deliveringgood.

The importance of family and working together to help improve people's lives were common threads linking everyone at the event, especially the honorees.

"Our years-long relationship with Delivering Good is rooted in common values – values like family, optimism and hope, and the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential," said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer & Vice Chairman of the Board at Ralph Lauren. As David accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of the company for its decades of philanthropic leadership, he thanked Delivering Good for the recognition while noting that the spotlight should be on the organization. "We really feel like we should be recognizing you for allowing us to do good work. And thanking you for the opportunity that you've given us and our employees to reach out and help people who are in need."

Accepting Delivering Good's Impact Award was Stephen J. Yalof, CEO of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

"Tanger is a family business at heart and at Tanger we are committed to four Core Values. They are: Consider Community First, Act Fairly with Integrity, Seek the Success of Others, and Make It Happen. I don't think there is another charitable organization out there that aligns more with these values than Delivering Good," said Yalof. Tanger Outlets was recognized for their dedication and support of local causes that impact the communities in which they work.

"It was moving to see the outpouring of support from our product and financial donors at the gala and throughout this past year," stated President and CEO of Delivering Good Lisa Gurwitch. "Thus far in 2021, more than 500 companies have donated over 20 million units of new, useful products that have been distributed to over 800 community partners. This has allowed Delivering Good to make a profound impact on millions of lives challenged by adversity."

"From our first conversation with Andrea Weiss and Lisa Gurwitch, we knew that Delivering Good's purpose aligned closely with our own, to help the world run better and improve people's lives. Delivering Good is working day-in and day-out to make this world a safer and happier place. I can't tell you how proud it makes us that SAP has been able to help them in their mission," said Andy O'Flaherty, VP of Services and Head of Industry for SAP's Retail Practice accepting Delivering Good's Inaugural Innovation Award.

"It was a wonderful evening celebrating these companies," Andrea Weiss, Chair of Delivering Good said. "We at Delivering Good are thankful for the generosity of these brands, their employees and the public at large. We look forward to continuing to work with them to better serve our communities."

