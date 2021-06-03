Delivering Insider Access to Tech Founders, Trace3 Releases New Episodes of The Founder Formula

"The difference with 'The Founder Formula' podcast is that we give people access to these founders in the comfort of their own homes," host and Trace3 veteran Todd Gallina said.

Upcoming guests include CEO of Mattermost, Ian Tien and co-founder and CEO of Menlo Security, Amir Ben-Efraim. They join an illustrious list of previous guests that include the pioneer of gaming, Nolan Bushnell, and the founders of Oculus and Crowdstrike.

"I think there is a certain romance associated with inventing something new, pitching it, getting it funded, and launching a start-up," Gallina said. "That's why people tune in, to get the real story of how it all started and continues to work."

Brian Wheeler, co-founder of Morpheus Data will also be featured on an upcoming episode in June.

"Investors want to make sure bets… If you wouldn't spend your own money on something, somebody else isn't going to spend money on it," Wheeler said during his episode. "Go start your company. Do whatever you can. Scrounge up whatever you can and build something. You'll be better off in the long run."

"We have always believed that giving our clients access to brilliant minds and insight into the future of technology allows them to advance their business in ways that advance the entire economy," Trace3 Chief Marketing Officer Sandy Salty said. "We are doing the same thing for these young tech companies that are coming to market and giving them a stage through programs like the briefings and the podcast to essentially get them to reach critical mass faster."

Salty said this podcast is an illustration of how Trace3 is an epicenter of access and innovation – where clients access innovation and founders access future clients.

Tune into "The Founder Formula," by visiting Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or the Trace3 website.

