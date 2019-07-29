Delivering on Excellence and the Highest of Standards in Business Education

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announced today that the College of Management at Mahidol University, Faculty of Economics and Business at the University of Zagreb, Liverpool Hope University, National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology-First Campus, National Taipei University of Technology, Reutlingen University, South China University of Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, and University of Limerick have earned accreditation in business.

Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide. Through today's ratification, a total of 856 institutions across 56 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business. Furthermore, 188 institutions maintain supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.

"AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. "We congratulate each of the newly accredited institutions for earning this respected honor."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

"The commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of a school's dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole," said Bryant. "Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of these eleven institutions to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact, both locally and globally."

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to more than 1,700 member organizations and over 840 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

