Delivering on Excellence and the Highest of Standards in Business Education

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announced today that the Business School of Central University of Finance and Economics; East China University of Science and Technology; Huazhong University of Science and Technology; ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad; INALDE Business School; Indian Institute of Management Lucknow; Paris School of Business; Symbiosis International University-Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development; SILC Business School, Shanghai University; Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos - UNISINOS; and Waseda Business School, Waseda University have earned accreditation in business. The School of Management at Xiamen University has earned accreditation in business and accounting.

Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide. Through today's ratification, a total of 874 institutions across 56 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business. Furthermore, 190 institutions maintain supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.

"AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. "We congratulate each of the newly accredited institutions for earning this respected honor."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

"The commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of a school's dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole," said Bryant. "Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of these 12 institutions to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact, both locally and globally."

For more information about AACSB accreditation, please visit aacsb.edu/accreditation.

