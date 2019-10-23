Delivering on Its "Know What You Fly" Mission, XO Introduces Clearly Defined Service Classes, Bringing Transparency and Predictability to an Opaque Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, XO, the leading on-demand platform for private aviation owned by Vista Global Holding, is launching its new "Know What You Fly" Service Classes, bringing transparency and truth to the private aviation industry. Ironically, a category that is supposed to deliver confidence and convenience has been plagued by a lack of transparency, service unpredictability, and over-priced options. Private flyers shouldn't be forced to wait until after they book, to discover what plane they're flying on. XO's Service Classes solve fundamental and unacceptable industry inefficiencies, with a sweeping solution that will give customers the security and peace of mind they deserve, when booking on-demand.

Our new Service Classes are powered by our group's multi-billion-dollar fleet of 115 owned aircraft, and 1,500 partner aircraft from our preferred operator network. Depending on membership status and destination, three Service Classes that are being offered:

Classic - includes a variety of aircraft from turboprop to heavy jets; while not new, these are vetted and verified – the most affordable and most practical way to go private. Many are equipped with WiFi.

- includes a variety of aircraft from turboprop to heavy jets; while not new, these are vetted and verified – the most affordable and most practical way to go private. Many are equipped with WiFi. Premium – an industry-leading collection of on-demand newer aircraft that include light jets to ultra-long-range planes, all of which have modern cabins and WiFi access.

– an industry-leading collection of on-demand newer aircraft that include light jets to ultra-long-range planes, all of which have modern cabins and WiFi access. Luxe (only available to Access Solution members) – the pinnacle of charter, the newest planes from super-midsize jets through ultra-long-range options. Many have cabins created by world-class designers – all of which are complete with a flight attendant, sophisticated catering, complementary WiFi and many other amenities.

By auditing and categorizing all aircraft so XO members can "know what they fly," this next generation in on-demand travel provides customers with transparency and predictability into their flight experience beginning during the booking process, which happens seamlessly via the XO app or website.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our members the much-needed "Know What You Fly" promise," said Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of Vista Global Holding. "We believe that the combination of innovative membership options, and the breadth and diversity of the aircraft in our network – more than 1,600 across all our Service Classes - will extend our leadership role. We are committed to meeting the needs of every flyer who seeks new alternatives that go beyond the travails of commercial flying, the over-priced and inflexible model of fractional ownership, and the inherent inefficiencies of traditional brokers and jet cards."

To learn more about our new service categories please visit: https://flyxo.com/ways-to-fly/.

XO's on-demand platform gives users unlimited access to a large and diverse fleet, wherever they are in the world, and the ability to enjoy the highest service and operational standards in private aviation.

For more information on how to fly with XO, please call +1-888-803-5996 or visit https://flyxo.com/.

XO Global LLC is a foreign air charter broker. It is not a direct air carrier and does not operate any aircraft. All flights will be operated by properly licensed air carriers or foreign air carriers. All services are subject to the terms and conditions available at flyxo.com/legal.

About XO :

XO is the first global digital marketplace for private aviation. The centralized platform combines the operational and customer-centric excellence of XOJET with the speed and convenience of technology pioneered by JetSmarter. Everyone in the XO community can instantly request a flight or book a seat on the XO app or online, with access to thousands of private jets across all categories, from light, midsize, super-midsize and long-range aircraft. XO Members also benefit from preferential pricing and guaranteed access and receive 24/7 assistance from XO's Aviation Advisors. XO is part of Vista Global Holding, the private aviation group founded by Thomas Flohr to become the worldwide leading provider in charter flight services. Vista Global integrates a unique portfolio of brands offering asset-light flying solutions to serve every private aviation customer.

For more information, visit www.flyxo.com

SOURCE XO