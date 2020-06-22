Delivering Results: Shifting Teams to the New Reality With Adaptive Training as a Service

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gig Economy Group and MediaMobz have joined forces to bring unprecedented solutions and organizational processes to help sales organizations move from ad hoc processes to best in class.

The Gig Economy Group, Inc. today announced its partnership with MediaMobz, the maker of GreenLight Xpress, an AI-powered video platform focused on the challenges sales organizations face in today's COVID-19 reality.

"We brought these two highly successful and innovative companies together to deliver a groundbreaking 'Adaptive Training as a Service' platform specifically designed to help sales organizations accelerate sales management and seller results in our remote-selling world. The ability to capture and spread success stories of top performers is top of mind. The GLX platform makes it easy to leverage video content to connect success stories to Workstream Playbooks to train and lift team performance," says Dave Toole, CEO of The Gig Economy Group.

Sales managers and professionals are spending much more time video conferencing to share success stories to drive increased revenue. GLX provides the ability to take those video meetings and create short summaries quickly. The GEG platform has demonstrated the ability to increase on-boarding to first-sale by over 200% utilizing a video-driven Workstream to lift performance. This has been applied to training the trainer across organizations to lift team performance.

This is where the Gig Economy Group and MediaMobz come together. "This platform helps sales managers leverage peer-proven methods for optimizing the performance of their teams and provides managers with the enabling technologies to effectively implement and coach their teams on how to effectively utilize these strategies," says Kim Cameron, Sales Enablement Analyst at Cameron Consulting Group.

"Today's businesses are relying on sales managers to determine the strategies that are most important to lifting a sales organization's ability to effectively sell. The Gig Economy Group's Adaptive Training as a Service platform is specifically designed to help sales organizations accelerate sales manager and seller results. It delivers a series of 'playbook cards' that contain high-quality videos and step-by-step coaching instructions for the sales manager to effectively deliver best-in-class training and coaching to their sales teams — resulting in sales hitting their number quarter after quarter," says Mike Osborne, CEO at MediaMobz.

ABOUT THE GIG ECONOMY GROUP

The Gig Economy Group (GEG) provides an AI-powered Business Transformation Platform to Gig Economy Networks. This platform enables large, global, independent sellers to accelerate sales and improve sales team effectiveness by making smarter, actionable decisions resulting in significantly increased revenues. GEG's recommendation engine delivers precision-guided selling advice, continual coaching, mentoring, and sharing of best practices.

ABOUT MEDIAMOBZ

MediaMobz provides AI-powered video content editing tools. Its GreenLight Xpress platform enables everyone to create powerful, professional content quickly and easily. GLXStudio encompasses video editing, collaboration, and a library system with AI-driven image recognition. GLXStudio's Transcription Editing Service makes creating video selects and new content simple for everyone.

Media Contact

Kim Cameron

[email protected]

Related Links

Gig Economy Group

MediaMobz

SOURCE Gig Economy Group

Related Links

https://gigeconomygroup.com

