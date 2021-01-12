Delivering Supplements Through the Cloud: For Aeternum, the Sky's the Limit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no doubt that 2020 was a challenging year for business. Companies across the globe were forced to shutter their brick-and-mortar operations and many have had to permanently close up shop as the pandemic has dragged on. The truth is, though, earth-shaking economic events aren't unusual. They have a habit of taking place every decade or two — sometimes even more often — and when they do, any company that isn't ready for the challenge can go under with little-to-no warning.

That's why it's always fascinating to see which companies manage to get to the other side of a crisis intact. Even more exciting are the brands that manage to not only survive but thrive amidst economic downturns. One of the brands that most exemplifies this phenomenon is Aeternum.

The health and wellness company had created a line of luxury supplements that span the gamut from collagen and psyllium husk to a robust selection of high-quality hemp products. These aim to address a variety of health concerns, from aiding with sleep aid to relieving stress, boosting strength, amping up energy, and supporting digestive and colon health.

While Aeternum's supplements are impressive, what really makes the company stand out is the emphasis that they put on the end-user. The brand lives and breathes by the mantra that the customer must come first. They are pin-point focused on creating user-friendly products that are simultaneously perfect for supplement newbies as well as seasoned veterans looking for a quality source of nutrients.

When it comes to the company's current prosperity, it's an ideal picture of how circumstances don't need to hold up success. While gyms and fitness centers remained closed throughout the bulk of 2020, Aeternum didn't let the issue slow down its desire to equip customers with top-notch nutrients for their suddenly-transplanted-to-home workout regimens. They took to the cloud, bolstering their online presence through a smorgasbord of different online retailers headlined by their own website along with the biggest supplement seller of them all: Amazon.

Rather than allowing the crisis to cripple its ongoing business, Aeternum pivoted quickly, fighting to both continue its ongoing growth and keep its products as accessible as possible. Its efforts have put the organization in an ideal position going into 2021 where it will continue to expand its national presence to an ever-growing customer base.

About Aeternum: Aeternum is a supplement health company based out of Orlando, Florida. It was founded a few years ago and is family owned and operated. Aeternum's impressive product offerings seek to address a myriad of health and wellness concerns.

