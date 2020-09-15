Delivering Sweet News: Dunkin' Delivery with DoorDash Now Available at 3,500 Restaurants Nationwide

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the start of fall and cooler weather, Americans now have another exciting and easy way to enjoy their favorite Dunkin' coffee and espresso beverages, baked goods, sandwiches, and more without having to leave the comfort of home. Dunkin' and DoorDash, the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, today announced they are teaming up to make delivery through DoorDash available at approximately 3,500 Dunkin' restaurants across the country, with further expansion planned over the coming months. To help make the exciting announcement, the brands turned to actress and Boston native Mindy Kaling, who delivered the sweet news with a special Instagram post this morning.

To officially kick off the relationship, DoorDash is treating everyone who runs on Dunkin' with a special offer, sure to help sweeten the last official week of summer. Beginning today, September 15, and continuing through September 21, anyone who spends $10 or more on Dunkin' through DoorDash will be eligible for a free 25-count box of Dunkin's delicious MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats and a $0 delivery fee.*

According to Brandy Blackwell, Director of New Business, Delivery & Catering, for Dunkin' U.S., "Dunkin' guests know they can count on us to offer the most convenient ways to enjoy their favorite coffee and food items. We are excited to kick off the fall season by continuing to expand our delivery footprint, teaming up with DoorDash for yet another way to keep Americans running by delivering their daily Dunkin' order right to their doorstep."

Those looking for the perfect Dunkin' drink to pair with their free 25-count box of assorted MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats are encouraged to visit DoorDashDunkinMatch.com, where they can answer a few fun, simple questions about their personality and preferences to find their perfect Dunkin' drink and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats match. Through the site, customers can then order their drink and assortment of delicious, bite-sized delights, or share their match on social media.

Additionally, with so many Americans working remotely, DoorDash is giving people a chance to make Dunkin' a part of their home office for free. Through DoorDash's Dunkin' Desk Takeover Sweepstakes, beginning today, September 15, through September 25, anyone who shares an image on Instagram or Twitter of themselves at their desk enjoying Dunkin' using #DoorDashDunkinMatch and #sweepstakes will be entered for a chance to win a week's worth of free Dunkin' food and beverages through DoorDash.**

"That first sip of coffee is what gets most of us going in the morning, and even though our morning routines look a bit different these days, we're excited to make it easier for Dunkin' fans everywhere to enjoy their favorite classics from the comfort of their couches, home desks, or wherever they start their day," said Toby Espinosa, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash. "Dunkin' selected DoorDash for our commitment to operational excellence and ability to further enhance their already strong off-premise offerings at store locations across the country."

To place a Dunkin' delivery order on DoorDash, customers can simply download the DoorDash mobile app or go to DoorDash.com, select their nearest Dunkin' location, choose their food and beverages, customize them just the way they like, and checkout. Their Dunkin' order will then be delivered contact-free.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Offer valid for one (1) 25 ct MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats while supplies last and for $0 delivery fee. Offer valid 09/15/2020 through 09/21/2020 at participating locations. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $10, excluding taxes and fees. Limit one per person. Other fees, taxes, and gratuity apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/5MAIgy/

**No purchase necessary. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal U.S. residents age 18+ only. Ends 9/25/20. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules, how to make an entry, prize description (prize is a $100 DoorDash gift card), and odds statement, visit https://drd.sh/GApnGw/.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Wanerka

Dunkin' Brands

[email protected]

781-737-5200

SOURCE Dunkin'