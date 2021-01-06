Delivering the Best in Beauty - Hongwang Nicemay Introduces Seven Product Series Checked at Production Line

Its factory is located in the Guangming District, ShenZhen, a city with a robust economy and convenient transportation. The factory covers an area of 8,548 square meters, employs more than 210 people and has obtained the ISO9001:2015 and ISO 13485 quality management system certificate. The adoption of the ERP management system further enhances the management of the company.

The company develops more than 10 new items every year based on market trends and customer demands. As such, customer complaint rate is low. The products are exported to Europe, America, Australia, Middle East, Japan, South Korea and other countries.

Hongwang Nicemay adheres to a people-oriented philosophy and strives to build long-term relationships with its customers, with the mission of producing products that provide practical value as well as a beautiful appearance.

Any inquiries about Hongwang Nicemay, please contact:

Lancy Wu

Sales Manager

Tel: 86-13923749005

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.nicemay.com

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

The first-ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has concluded successfully, creating copious business opportunities for the world's companies and operators looking for new business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

652 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions took part in the event. 8,953 visitors from 115 countries and regions registered on the platform in order to virtually network, learn about current and upcoming trends. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry while we are all waiting to meet again in Hong Kong in November 2021 for Cosmoprof Asia. Stay tuned for updates.

